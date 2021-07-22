Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce $526.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $541.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $305.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $67,557,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $96.20 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

