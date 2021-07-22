Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99.

SPT opened at $90.28 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sprout Social by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,699,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Sprout Social by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

