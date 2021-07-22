Profund Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $704.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.