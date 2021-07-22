MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

CLIX stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91.

