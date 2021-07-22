Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.98 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Centene by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

NYSE CNC opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.53. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

