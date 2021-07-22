AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,791 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FMC worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

