Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,340 Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.31. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

