Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $980.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $825.00 to $980.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $924.50.

Shares of ISRG opened at $944.94 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $987.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $884.05. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

