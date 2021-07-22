Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $441.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of lululemon outpaced the industry in the past three months owing to solid business fundamentals combined with strong brand positioning in the athletic apparel space as well as continued growth in e-commerce operations, which also aided first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. During the quarter, the company’s top and the bottom line beat estimates and increased year on year. Moreover, the company reported robust growth compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Results gained from growth across regions and rebound in in-store sales. Management noted that the strong business momentum has continued into the second quarter. Further, its financial position keeps it on track to deliver on its Power of Three growth strategy. However, elevated SG&A expense and airfreight costs remain a headwinds, which is likely to persist in the near term.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.93.

LULU stock opened at $383.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.74. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

