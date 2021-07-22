AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 27,491 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Scientific Games worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

SGMS opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.