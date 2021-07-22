AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

