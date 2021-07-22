AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JOYY worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JOYY by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JOYY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

