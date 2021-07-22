Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,433,102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.