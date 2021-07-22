Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cognex were worth $24,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cognex by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

