Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VYGR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.94.

VYGR opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $130.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

