Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LCSHF opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.