Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

FQVTF stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.14.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

