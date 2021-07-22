Krones’ (KRNTY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Krones from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Krones from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krones presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Krones has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.77.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

