SG Americas Securities LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.37. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

