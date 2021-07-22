SG Americas Securities LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.95.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

