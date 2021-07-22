Barclays PLC Has $341,000 Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $847,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

