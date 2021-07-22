Head-To-Head Survey: Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ozon and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion 7.56 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -28.60 Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.49 $56.79 million $0.70 97.50

Revolve Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ozon and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75

Ozon presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.27%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20%

Summary

Revolve Group beats Ozon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

