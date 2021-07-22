Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.56. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

