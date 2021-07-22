Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $17,767.40 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $17,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $121,113.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.