Milton C. Ault III Purchases 4,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $21,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ALZN opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
