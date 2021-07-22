Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.17.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,784,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.