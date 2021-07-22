APA (NASDAQ:APA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory bode well. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its high internal rates of return, is the real driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. The company, which focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling, has also done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Consequently, APA is poised for significant capital appreciation and is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised APA from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays cut shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that APA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

