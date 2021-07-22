Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Raised to GBX 550 at Barclays

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 562.63 ($7.35).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 519 ($6.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 518.30.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

