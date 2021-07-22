JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,179 ($28.47).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,295.68 ($29.99) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,552.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 62.71. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

