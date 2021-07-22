908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) versus Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Head to Head Analysis

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 908 Devices and Geospace Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 34.26 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -27.22 Geospace Technologies $87.83 million 1.29 -$19.24 million N/A N/A

908 Devices has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geospace Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 908 Devices and Geospace Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

908 Devices currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.48%. Given 908 Devices’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A Geospace Technologies -14.89% -9.03% -7.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

908 Devices beats Geospace Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including imaging equipment, water meter products, and offshore cables, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial and industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves customers that include various agencies of the United States government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. The company operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

