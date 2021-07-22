Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.90 Million Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $35,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

