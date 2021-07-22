Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 13,600 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TH opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $375.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.05. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

