Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

