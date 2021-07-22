Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

