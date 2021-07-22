Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.42.

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHLS stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.30.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

