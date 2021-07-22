Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.85 Million Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,408,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $36,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRO opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.33. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

