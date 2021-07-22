Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,691 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $37,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Strategic Education by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.