SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGSOY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.62. SGS has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

