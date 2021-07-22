Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REMYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

REMYY opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

