NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NXGPF opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.40. NEXT has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

