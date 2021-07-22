NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
NXGPF opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.40. NEXT has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $115.00.
NEXT Company Profile
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.