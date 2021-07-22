Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square Enix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

SQNXF opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.48 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square Enix will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

