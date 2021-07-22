Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square Enix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
SQNXF opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
