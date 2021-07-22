Tonya Austin Sells 493 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AtriCure alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $84.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $41,812,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $24,862,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.