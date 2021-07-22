Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.94 million, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 44.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

