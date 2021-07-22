Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MX stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.