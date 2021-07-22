Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $533,711.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -266.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.42. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.06.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

