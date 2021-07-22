Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $321.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 256.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $342.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.75.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
