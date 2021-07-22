Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $321.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 256.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $342.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.75.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

