David Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $77,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub bought 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub bought 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.

GBDC stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $124,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.