Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG opened at $71.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.