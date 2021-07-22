Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,088,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,299 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $33,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,207,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 1,470,153 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

