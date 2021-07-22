Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $35,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $218.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

